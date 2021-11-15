Colony Group LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 33.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 322.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 121.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

NYSE:WCN opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.