Colony Group LLC Purchases 13,375 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

