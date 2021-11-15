Colony Group LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $2,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

