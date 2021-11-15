Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 259,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 866,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,817,000 after acquiring an additional 85,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 62,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $83.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

