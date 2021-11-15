Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 114,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 196,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

