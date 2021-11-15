Comerica Bank Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Comerica Bank grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

