Comerica Bank Has $9.25 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $314.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.71. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

