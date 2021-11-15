Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.80 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.