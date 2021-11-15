Comerica Bank Purchases 40,459 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

