Comerica Bank Sells 4,597 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

