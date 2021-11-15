Comerica Bank Sells 52,597 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

