Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,075,000 after buying an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,196,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.