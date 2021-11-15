Comparing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 33.68 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -8.68 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.16

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

