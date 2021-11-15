Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Compass stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Compass has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

