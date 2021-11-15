Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,649 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

