Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.47

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Conceal has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $129,570.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,766.38 or 0.99744397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00354275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.00523118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00178626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,933,022 coins and its circulating supply is 11,292,121 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

