Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 10,721 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $592.61 million, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

