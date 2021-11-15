Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

