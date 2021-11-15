Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kadant worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $228.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.29 and a fifty-two week high of $238.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

