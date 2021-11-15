Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 79,355 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,355 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Donaldson worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.38 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

