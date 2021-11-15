Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $154.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.98. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.27 and a 52-week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

