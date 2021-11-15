Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after buying an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $18,500,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

