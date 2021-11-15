Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Consolidated Communications worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after buying an additional 112,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 120.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CNSL opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

