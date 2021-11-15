ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContextLogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at $162,322.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,792. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

