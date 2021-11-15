Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Purchases $5,174,365.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CLR opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

