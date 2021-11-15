Contrasting Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amdocs and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.26 $688.37 million $5.30 13.94 Turing $803.38 million 11.67 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Turing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amdocs and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Turing has a consensus price target of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Turing.

Summary

Amdocs beats Turing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

