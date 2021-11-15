Cooper Financial Group Acquires 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,999.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,722. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,674.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

