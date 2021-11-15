Cooper Financial Group Acquires 71,761 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,517.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,761 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. 11,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.