Cooper Financial Group Purchases 344 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $215.27. The company had a trading volume of 67,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

