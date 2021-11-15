Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

