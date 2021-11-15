Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $525.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.23.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $517.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $520.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.84. The stock has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.