Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.95 on Monday. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.52.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

