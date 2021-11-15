Cowen Cuts Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target to $33.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.82.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.