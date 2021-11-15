Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

