Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 5,560 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,570,000 after purchasing an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,611,000 after purchasing an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 86.31%.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

