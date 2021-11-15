Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys New Shares in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.44% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

