Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

