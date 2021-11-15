Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Five Star Bancorp makes up 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.24 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

