Credit Suisse AG Buys 747 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Avista worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

