Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.