Credit Suisse AG Has $3.10 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

