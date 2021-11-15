Credit Suisse AG Has $3.23 Million Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of SPX FLOW worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

