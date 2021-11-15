Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,139 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

