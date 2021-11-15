Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 194,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

