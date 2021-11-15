Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.
Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 194,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.