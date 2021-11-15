Credit Suisse Group Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $179.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.50.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $155.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.