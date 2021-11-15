Credits Trading Down 5.9% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $279,916.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

