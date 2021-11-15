Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 581,562 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises about 2.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $46,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 787,066 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 296,479 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

