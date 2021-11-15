Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $56,100 over the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

