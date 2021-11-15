Critical Review: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Fiserv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Fiserv $14.85 billion 4.48 $958.00 million $1.93 52.24

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiserv 0 5 15 0 2.75

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $128.06, indicating a potential upside of 27.02%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 8.23% 11.01% 4.77%

Summary

Fiserv beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

