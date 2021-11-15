Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.41

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 5213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

